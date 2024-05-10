TPNODL gears up preparation to tackle ‘Kalbaisakhi’

Balasore, 9th May 2024: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha has undertaken a gamut of revolutionary initiatives over the past few years and has doubled up its efforts to improve infrastructure to tackle the menace of Kalbaisakhi (Nor Wester Storm) in its area of operation and in the process it has focused on improving Operational capacity, infrastructure augmentation and deployment of more resources into the system. TPNODL has deployed more than 7000 staffs on ground and has established a 24/7 advanced power system control system (PSCC) in Balasore which is monitoring power supply in TPNODL‘s areas of Operation and is ensuring uninterrupted and reliable power supply to its customers in Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts.

Meteorological department has predicted heavy rain along with lightning and thunderstorm in various locations in North Odisha and there are high possibilities of breakdown of electricity poles and damage to the power cables. Keeping in mind the devastating effect of the Kalbaisakhi storm, TPNODL has also issued electrical safety advisories to its customers. It has asked general public to stay away from sparking at transformers, broken poles and critically hanging power cables and to refrain from trying to repair faults in the cables on their own in the absence of expert technicians. Awareness has been raised among the public to ensure proper earthing to safeguard their electrical equipment during the times of lightning and thunderstorm. In case of any sort of exigencies, customers are provided with toll free number 1800-345-6718 or 1912 or they could reach out to the nearest TPNODL office to get their electricity related issues sorted.