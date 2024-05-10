TPWODL Upgrading Electricity Infrastructure for Domestic and Agricultural Consumers of Bargarh District

Burla: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), the power distribution company in western Odisha, has taken another step towards augmentation of its infrastructure and improvement of its distribution line to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers.

In this context, to improve the electricity infrastructure for domestic and agricultural consumers in Bargarh district, TPWODL is putting of its efforts to increase the 33 kV line from Paikamal to Jharbandh Primary Substation.

The existing 33 kV line is going through significant challenges, primely this is because of the old infrastructure and the demand load, which is increasing day by day. For which, consumers are facing the problems like low voltage and power supply gets interrupted.

Therefore, the company has taken off to lay another feeder line to connect Paikamal to Jharbandh Primary Substation of a distance of 18 km to its 33 kV feeder. This will not only help the domestic consumer, but also, it will take the load of agricultural consumers available in these area. It is estimated that, 28,000 consumers are benefited from this.

Bargarh District, particularly in Paikamal and Jharbandh area are primely known for its agricultural belt. On this Occasions, CEO of TPWODL, Mr. Parveen Verma, expressed that, we are excited to launch these kinds of initiatives aimed at modernizing the electricity infrastructure in Bargarh District. By prioritizing the needs of both domestic and agricultural consumers, we are not only ensuring a better quality of life for residents, but also fostering economic growth and prosperity in the region. This project will cost the company Rs 5.27 crore and it is expected to complete by October 2024.