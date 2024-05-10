Hero Vired Celebrates the Spirit of Motherhood with ‘A Letter to My Child’

National: Hero Vired, India’s premium learning company for professionals and higher education aspirants, celebrates Mother’s Day with their new campaign, ‘A Letter to my Child’, a touching tribute to the resilience and love of working mothers. The campaign features real-life supermoms from Hero Vired’s learner community who penned heartfelt letters to their children reflecting the challenges these moms face while balancing work and family. These letters, filled with love and encouragement, embody a mother’s unwavering dedication to shaping their child’s brighter tomorrow. Hence, serving as a guiding light that inspires and motivates their children towards continuous learning, fostering a brighter future.

Mr. Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired commented, “Mother’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the remarkable strength and resilience that mothers embody every day. At Hero Vired, we recognize the pivotal role mothers play within their families and in shaping the future workforce. We aim to celebrate and support mothers on their educational and professional journeys, ensuring they have ample resources and opportunities needed to thrive in their personal and professional lives.”

With prevalent challenges faced by women, as revealed by the Women in Modern Workplaces in India report, which highlighted how 70% of women expressed difficulties in balancing work-life issues as a primary obstacle to career advancement and 55% advocated for specialized upskilling programs for women returning to work after a career break. Aligning with the insights from the report and their steadfast commitment to gender equality, Hero Vired launched the #EmpowerHer initiative, offering tailored benefits to women learners enrolling in program batches commencing in March and April 2024.

Through ‘A Letter to my Child’ campaign, Hero Vired celebrates the dedication of mothers everywhere and seeks to inspire and empower mothers worldwide to pursue their professional aspirations while nurturing their families. As Hero Vired honors the resilience of mothers and empowers women globally, it remains dedicated to fostering a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.