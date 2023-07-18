GJEPC organizes India Evening to showcase finest of Indian jewels to Ambassadors of the leading countries of the world

New Delhi: The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC), apex trade body promoting Indian gems & jewellery exports, globally, organised the India Evening (An Evening of Extravaganza) in New Delhi inviting distinguished Ambassadors, High Commissioners, trade diplomats representing several countries from across the world along with leading Ministry officials and trade fraternity.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the esteemed Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, honored this significant event as the Chief Guest. In addition to diplomats representing over 60 countries worldwide, notable attendees included Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC; Mr. Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman of GJEPC; and Mr. Milan Chokshi, Convener of Promotions & Marketing at GJEPC, among others.

Marking the high point of the grand evening, Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, announced that Ms Manushi Chhillar (Miss India World 2017, actress, youth icon) as the new global brand ambassador of GJEPC for promoting India’s diamond, gem & jewellery creations to the global diaspora. The Government of India, with GJEPC as the nodal agency, has taken several steps to facilitate the showcasing of exquisite and unique creations from different parts of the country representing 5000 years of handcrafted design excellence in the diamond, gem and jewellery business. The highlight of India Evening was fashion show with Manushi Chhillar as showstopper.

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, said, “India’s Ministry of External Affairs has been closely working with GJEPC, providing support in its pursuit of exploring new synergies in emerging markets. I encourage GJEPC to explore untapped markets like Africa and Central-Latin America. Furthermore, GJEPC successfully launched the India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX) in Dubai, an exceptional 365-day exhibition platform. With the support and collaboration of esteemed ambassadors, similar models can be explored in other countries as well. This collective partnership promises new opportunities, innovative ideas, and enduring alliances.”

Mr. Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, added, “The Ambassador Meet 2023 is an opportunity to engage in policy advocacy impacting the gem and Jewellery sector while facilitating more trade and exports. By interacting with ambassadors and diplomats, we aim to raise awareness about India’s prowess in Gems & Jewellery and seek their support in addressing them at a diplomatic and governmental level. India has successfully signed several bilateral trade agreements to enhance exports including those of gem & jewellery; and this forum will help open new doors.”

“India is a treasure trove of unique designs and craftsmanship as well as also a reliable and strategic business partner. We seek your support to connect with respective countries and facilitate business opportunities for India’s gem & jewellery industry. This will enhance bilateral trade and cultural ties between our countries. The Indian industry has embraced technological advancements, incorporating automation, innovative designs, and sustainable practices. We are committed to promoting responsible sourcing of raw materials and ensuring ethical practices throughout the supply chain. Our vision is not only to create beautiful pieces of jewellery but also to promote a sustainable and inclusive industry that takes care of our environment and communities,” added Mr. Shah.

Additionally, the India Evening forum will strengthen and expand bilateral trade relations between India and the participating countries by facilitating dialogue and networking opportunities between ambassadors, diplomats, and industry leaders. This could lead to the establishment of strategic partnerships, joint ventures, benefiting both Indian and international businesses.

Talking about Ms. Manushi Chhillar, Vipul Shah said, “Manushi Chhillar, a name synonymous with grace, beauty, and immense talent, will be the Brand Ambassador for GJEPC. Manushi brings with her a unique blend of elegance and charisma. Her global accomplishment and influence, dedication to her craft and her ability to captivate audiences perfectly align with the spirit of the GJEPC. Through her association with us, Manushi will celebrate the remarkable craftsmanship and ingenuity of our artisans and elevate the significance of Indian jewellery on a global scale.”

Ms. Manushi Chhillar, brand ambassador, GJEPC, said, “It brings me immense joy and pride to be the brand ambassador for GJEPC, representing excellence in the world of gems and jewellery. India’s rich legacy and unparalleled craftsmanship have left the world in awe for centuries. As the GJEPC brand ambassador, I am dedicated to showcasing our jewellery industry’s incredible talent globally. Jewellery is a reflection of our heritage, culture, and emotions, connecting people and creating lasting memories. I aim to promote the artistry, creativity, design excellence and innovation that define our industry.”

About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country’s export thrust, when India’s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 9000 members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.