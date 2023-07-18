Odisha: Jagatsinghpur district receives the Bhoomi Samman Award 2023

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: President Droupadi Mumu presented the Bhoomi Samman Platinum award to Jagatsinghpur district for its activities in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme [DILRMP] in a function held in Bigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The DILRMP program is designed to develop an integrated land information management system across the country as well as digitization of land records creates transparency and improves rural development. Jagatsinghpur additional district magistrate [ADM] Chinmayee Biswal received the award from the Hon’ble President accompanying another two district revenue officials Rupalika Dash and Tarani Ranjan Ray.

Speaking on the occasion president Murmu congratulated award receiving 68 district collectors and nine secretaries across the country for successfully implementing the DILRMP scheme in their states and said that digitization of land records will play an important role in the development of rural areas, for the development of rural villages modernization land records is a basic requirement as the livelihood of most of rural people is dependent of land resources, she said.

The president said that many people in rural areas have land records in the name of their forefathers and are not able to get registrations due to a lack of information, and resources and due to disputes so the union government to look into such cases and add the problem with DILRMP scheme, president urged.

Jagatsinghpur district has implemented the DILRMP scheme successfully in 8 Tahasils, linking of e-courts, computerization with land records and registration data base have launched helping mitigate the pendency of court and civil cases in the context of land records. [Ends]