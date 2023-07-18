IndiGo strengthens ties: Adds Singapore-Hyderabad route to its 6E network

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, is delighted to announce the introduction of new daily direct flights, connecting Hyderabad and Singapore starting from October 29, 2023. This expansion comes in response to the growing demand for travel between these two vibrant cities, allowing passengers to enjoy seamless and efficient connectivity.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to unveil the introduction of new daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, in response to the growing demand. As the travel landscape experiences remarkable growth, our focus remains on delivering exceptional services and meeting the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo will operate 58 flights a week from 8 online points in India ensuring even better connectivity. This would serve as a catalyst for further enhancing business ties between India and Singapore. We will continue to offer even more flight options, adhering to our promise of on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network.”

The introduction of these flights will not only enhance connectivity but also provide travelers with greater flexibility and convenience.

Singapore, renowned as the “Lion City” and the “Garden City,” offers an irresistible blend of culture, cuisine, and captivating traditions. Its rapid economic growth has transformed the cityscape into a mesmerizing tapestry of towering structures seamlessly intertwined with lush greenery. Prepare to be enchanted by iconic attractions like the majestic Merlion Park, the breathtaking Gardens by the Bay, the immersive Universal Studios, the awe-inspiring SEA Aquarium, and the sky-high Marina Bay Sands Skypark. Delve into nature’s embrace at the Botanical Gardens, embark on a thrilling ride aboard the Singapore Flyer, or experience the mystique of the Night Safari Nocturnal Wildlife Park. With vibrant streets in Chinatown and the trendy allure of Tiong Bahru’s cafes and boutiques, Singapore caters to every curiosity and captivates visitors from all corners of the globe.

Hyderabad, a sought-after tourist destination, offers a variety of popular attractions, including Charminar, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, and more. The city is also renowned for its excellent medical services.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website, www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further strengthen the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.