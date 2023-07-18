26 Opposition Parties form ‘INDIA’ to fight Lok Sabha election against NDA

Bangalore: The 26 Opposition Parties against NDA have formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA in short to fight the Lok Sabha election. The Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge announced this after the meeting of opposition parties in Bangaluru today. Addressing media persons in the presence of other Opposition party leaders he informed that the INDIA alliance will take on NDA during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Giving further details on the resolutions of the meeting today, he said that the next meeting will be held in Mumbai where a decision will be taken to form a 11 Member Coordination Committee under which the Lok Sabha election will be fought. A Convenor will also be elected among the 11 Committee members. A Secretariat will be set up in Delhi to chalk out the Campaign strategy and Common Minimum programme for the alliance. Prominent among those present during the Opposition leaders meeting in Bengaluru today were Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamatha Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar, Udhav Thackeray, and Lalu Prasad among other