Forever 21 unveils its all-new flagship store at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Forever 21, India’s most loved, international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, licensed by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. in India and SAFTA countries, unveils its new flagship store on Upper Ground Floor, Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad on 21st May 2022 (Saturday). This all-new Forever 21 store offers the latest global trends in comfort clothing.

Spread across 4,218 sq. ft. at Sarath City Capital Mall, the store presents trending styles featuring women wear collection including fitted dresses, bodysuits, super crops, co-ords, jackets, satin and handkerchief tops, pop-colored accessories, and footwear and menswear collection ranging from graphic tees, cargoes, denims, shorts, and printed shirts.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mukesh Soni, Business Head (India), Forever 21 said, “We are delighted to unveil our all-new flagship Forever 21 stores at Hyderabad’s prime shopping destination. Forever 21 brings the newest runway and catwalk trends from Los Angeles to young fashionistas at Forever 21’s hallmark ‘sweet prices. We offer the finest global trends in comfort clothing and look forward to creating delightful shopping experiences.”

The Grand Launch on 21st May at Forever 21: The brand is all ready to treat its fans with a series of exciting offers you simply cannot afford to miss! The store is also offering an exclusive 21% off during the inaugural week of the store.