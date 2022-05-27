Dalmia Bharat Foundation & NABARD Jointly Undertake ‘WADI’ Project in Odisha

Rajgangpur : Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Bharat has undertaken the ‘WADI’ Project, in association with NABARD. The project aims to strengthen the value chain in tribal development and boost the financial growth of panchayat families of 38 villages under Rajgangpur and Kutra panchayats in Odisha. While DBF and NABARD hope to make the project a success, the interest of farmers will play a key role in ensuring the project’s success and the beneficiaries’ sustained financial independence.

Through the initiative, farmers have been organised to form committees in every village, and the process to set up a Farmer Producers Company by bringing together 500 farmers together is already underway. Over 420 beneficiaries will receive assistance in mango and cashew plantation on 420 acres of land while 80 beneficiaries will be provided assistance in apiculture.

Commenting on the undertaking, Mr. Chetan Shrivastav, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, Rajgangpur, said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we’re committed to creating a legacy of development and change for the better and strive to ensure that we meet newer economic and environmental needs by closing societal gaps as much as possible. Our partnership with NABARD and the ‘WADI’ model of tribal development goes a long way with successful adoptions in West Bengal and the North East region. We now look forward to extending these synergies in Rajgangpur and Kutra, with a core focus of empowering tribals to lead a sustainable livelihood.”

DBF is expediting various programs under NABARD’s ‘WADI’ project in a bid to make farmers financially independent. These include soil conservation, development of water resources, women empowerment through Self Help Groups (SHGs), training, skill development, income-generating programs such as goat farming, pig farming, poultry, apiculture, earthworm rearing, community nursery etc. The project includes health awareness and health check-up camps.

“Tribal communities across India are dependent mainly on agriculture, forests and livestock for their livelihood. In many parts of the country, they reside in inaccessible areas and are still devoid of infrastructure facilities such as road and communication, health, education and safe drinking water, which make it difficult for them to absorb the technological and financial facilities provided by government,” said Mr. ‘Tapas Behera’, DDM, NABARD.“By undertaking the WADI project in Rajgangpur, in collaboration with with Dalmia Bharat Foundation, we want to help tribals enhance their farming capabilities through sustainable agriculture as well as technology and innovation adoption. We are confident that we will be able to improve the livelihood of tribal communities and also hope to see a progressive change in the region’s overall socio-economic and environmental conditions.”

In a bid to create awareness and promote the inclusion of stake holder in this project, DBF and NABARD have imparted training to the staff of PIAs to enhance their capacity for effective implementation of WADI Project in the area. On behalf of DBF, four personnel from the CSR team attended a two day training program at Central Horticultural Experimental Station (CHES) Bhubaneswar and acquired knowledge on various aspects of the project.