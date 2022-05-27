IOCL pipeline bursts in Paradip, and crude oil leaks out 

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A leakage was reported in Haldia- Paradip underground pipeline on the Paradip outskirts on Thursday, and as consequence thousand liters of crude oil drained to the surface. The fire personnel from Paradip accompanied by the IOCL fire brigade, technical team, and police forces have been pressed into services to identify the leakage site and control the situation.

The report said that crude oil from Haldia is being transported to Paradip refinery for processing, and an underground pipeline has been stretching from Haldia to Paradip under four feet depth under supervision and maintenance control by IOCL authority.

On Thursday a leakage in the pipeline was reported at Paradip Township, as a result, crude oil was sapped to the nearby farmlands, and thousands of liters of unrefined oil went drained to the surface and got wasted later a makeshift pond has been erected at the site.

Soon after the incident IOCL safety response team, fire brigades and technical team of IOCL rushed to the spot and sealed the area. The spot was restricted, allowing the use of mobile phones, electronic gadgets, flammable articles, and invading the general public. Efforts have been launched to collect the drained crude oil from the spot and to plug the pipeline to restore normalcy.

IOCL authority sources informed us that repairing of the pipeline is underway by our technical team in collaboration with fire service personnel from Paradeep. [Ends]