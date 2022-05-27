Coal Ministry to Organize National Mineral Congress in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Coal will be organizing National Mineral Congress and field visit to Coal Gasification

Plant of JSPL at Angul, Bhubaneshwar on 27th and 28th May 2022. Secretary Coal, Dr Anil Kumar

Jain who is also Chairman of Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress (INC WMC)

will inaugurate the Congress. Industry experts in the field of Coal Gasification such as Naveen Jindal

Chairman JSPL, Directors of CIL, NLCIL will also be part of panel discussions besides

representatives of BHEL, EIL, CIMFR, Air Products. The Congress will be attended by experts

from more than 20 Companies such as CIL and its subsidiaries, BHEL, SCCL, NLCIL, Hindalco,

Vedanta, HCL, NALCO, Tata Steel, JSPL, EPIROC, GAINWELL, EIL, STM Constructions,

Synata Bio, Air Products and many other companies.

The visit to Coal Gasification plant at Angul will take place on 28th May, 2022 and is expected to

provide an opportunity to professionals engaged in setting up of coal gasification plants in India to

gain first- hand knowledge about the functioning of gasification plant.

The major sub themes of the Congress are as follows:-

1. Technology Adoption in Mining

2. Challenges in Aluminium and Steel Sector

3. Coal Gasification and Roadmap for Coal to Hydrogen

Technology adoption and Coal Gasification is focus area of the Central Government and to take ahead

the vision, Ministry of Coal has also launched documents related to Mission for 100 Million Ton (MT)

Coal Gasification by 2030; Road map of Coal to Hydrogen and Technology Roadmap during last 6

months after detailed stake holder consultation.

The National Mineral Congress is being organized by INC WMC with an aim to serve as a common

platform to interact, deliberate /discuss and to decide effective ways and means for addressing this

all- important issue by having brain storming sessions.

Indian National Committee of World Mining Congress (INC WMC) is affiliated to World Mining

Congress an organization affiliated to United Nations. The objective of Organization is to promote

and foster the development of mining and mineral sector with emphasis on the Indian mining sector.

The Organization is registered under Societies Registration Act. with the Minister of Coal as Patron,

Secretary Coal as Chairman with Secretaries of Power, Steel and Mines as co-chairman. Apart from

various academic institutions, professional bodies companies engaged in mining were made members

of the society with Chairman CIL as Member Secretary.

Post Covid, the activities were revised in 2021 and since then this is the first major physical event

planned by the Society.