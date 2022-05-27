Sri Sri University starts BAMS Programme with Shishyopanayanam Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: The Shishyopanayanam Ceremony – Traditional Ritualistic Welcome and Induction of the 1st Batch BAMS (Batchelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) students at Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (SSCASRH), Sri Sri University (SSU) is held on 25.05.2022 at the University campus Sri Sri Vihar, Bidhayadharpur Arilo Sandhapur, Cuttack.

The 2021-22 batch of 43 students took part in the ceremony as they begin the 5.5 years long BAMS studies. The event began with Gurupuja, followed by elaborate Dhanwantari Homa. After which the Dean took the Sankalpa of Ayurveda Teaching to guide the students while the students took oath of upholding professional & moral values, medical ethics, humanity and kindness. Prof. B.R.Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University administered the oath of sincerity, academic excellence and morality to the students, after which the President of Sri Sri University Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni accepted the candidature of the students and welcomed them into the University.

This was followed by a formal meeting wherein all the senior administrative members of the university and the invited guests addressed the audience. Notably Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, Director, All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Sri Arvind Vachaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tatwa, Bangalore addressed the students and exhorted them to develop a keen interest in the subject and develop into gifted vaidyas, academicians, entrepreneurs and researchers.

The ceremony was held in presence of all the senior administrative members of the university including Sri Gaurav Verma, Director Operations; Prof. Debi Prasad Sahoo, Executive Registrar; Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Kumar Panda, Dean; Prof. (Dr.) Durga Prasad Dash, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Sandhya Sadana, Chief Administrative Officer. The programme was conducted by Prof. (Dr.) Nagendra Prasad of SSCASRH and Mr. Jaykar Sodagiri, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management Studies.