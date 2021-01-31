Footfall of customers going to be increased in National level Handloom Expo, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Today is the 12th day of 20th National level Handloom Expo organized by Boyanika. Day by day, the footfall of customers going to be increased. Due to availability of enough space in the Mela ground people visit freely from stall to stall, select their choice and purchase their needs. The total sale of the Expo from 20/012021 to 31/01/2021 is around Rs 3 Crore. The sale in Boyanika stall is above Rs. 50 Lakh. Besides Boyanika, ‘Apco’ of Andhrapradesh, ‘Cooptex’ of Tamilnadu, ‘Mruganayani’ of MP, ‘Kasfab’ of J&K and other participants from Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana and West Bengal expressed their satisfaction on sales.

They hope good sales in next 17 days of Expo as there are many marriage occasions and they are hopeful that they will achieve their targeted sales. This will help them to encourage their weavers, who are facing problem due to piling of fabrics due to Covid restrictions. Customers have special attraction for National Handloom Expo, as all types of Handloom products beginning from

Hanky to costly exotic silk sarees are available under one roof represented through participants from 16 states of the country. Customers and participants are

very happy in the beautiful arrangement of the Expo by Boyanika.

