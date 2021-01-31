IIT Bhubaneswar Holds Pulse Polio Drive For In-Campus Children As A Part Of National Polio Immunisation Programme

Bhubaneswar: A pulse polio drive was organized at IIT Bhubaneswar for In-campus children (under 5 years of age) as a part of National Polio immunisation programme under the Ministry of Health, Govt. of India. The pulse polio drive was organized by the Medical Unit of IIT Bhubaneswar in collaboration with State Government of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar appreciated the initiative by the Medical Unit of IIT Bhubaneswar headed by Dr M.A. Khan, in collaboration with the State Government for organizing a pulse polio drive for the In-campus children (under 5 years of age). He further mentioned pulse polio immunization programme, aimed at bringing down the number of polio affected people, has been successful across the nation in the recent years. He urged the faculty, staff members to utilize such immunization camps organized inside the campus including the ones conducted by state government and non-governmental organizations to help eradicate polio from the world. He also mentioned that from the time of its inception, IIT Bhubaneswar has been consistent in its commitment for the wellbeing of its students, workforce and its dependents. Taking the above into consideration, we at IIT Bhubaneswar successfully organized this pulse polio drive in the best interest of in campus children. He commended the efforts of Ministry of Health, Govt. o India and State Government and thanked them for their valuable support during the polio immunization drive.

As many as 40 children aged below five were administered the pulse polio drops inside the campus due to active participation of faculty and staff members.

