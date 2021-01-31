Tata Steel BSL Organises Training for rural women on mushroom cultivation in Kalmang, Sundargarh

Kalmanga: Tata Steel BSL has organised a mushroom training programme for members of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Kalmang village, under Koira Block of Sundargarh district of Odisha.

With an objective to provide entrepreneurial opportunities to women in the village, Tata Steel BSL’s CSR wing at Kalmang has started providing training and required facilitation for mushroom cultivation for the villagers.

Members of Maa Saraswati SHGs and Maa Laxmi SHGs of the village came forward and took up this venture earnestly. Tata Steel BSL has also ensured adequate supply of all related material like spawn, paddy straw, polythene, etc. required for the purpose.

Mr Sanjay Sardar, Unit Head of Tata Steel BSL, CSR at Kalmang, Ms Renuka Singh, Senior Manager, CSR, Tata Steel BSL and along with filed coordinator of the department Mr Dipak Mohanta and village resource person from Kalmang, coordinated the training programme.

The women have shown keen interest in mushroom farming which has good income generating potential in the area. This training, being conducted in phases, includes basics of the mushroom farming techniques, the process to start the farming and how to take it forward with market linkage to make it sustainable.

Related