FICCI Ladies Organisation launches its 18th Chapter- Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh

New Delhi: FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) virtually launched its 18th Chapter, the FLO Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh yesterday by Ms Ujjwala Singhania, the 38th President of FLO.

“This Chapter has been in the outreach agenda of FLO for quite some time now and finally today, we have our newest Chapter in the most beautiful, enchanting, and fascinating part of India, which is also known as the paradise on Earth. Besides being a tourism hub, this region has huge potential in terms of industry and trade,” said Ms Singhania at the launch of the chapter.

FLO understands the importance of reaching out to one of the most important regions of the country and working towards creating and sustaining an environment conducive to the growth of industry and trade in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, specifically catering to the women of the region.

The Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter is an addition to the 17 existing Chapters of FLO at Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Mumbai, North East, Uttarakhand, and Pune with its head office in Delhi.

FLO endeavours to promote women entrepreneurs and professionals and assist them to grow professionally. The launch of this Chapter will help bring existing entrepreneurs, potentials entrepreneurs and other professionals under the FLO umbrella.

The new Chapter will aim at enhancing the capabilities of women through appropriate awareness, training and development programmes that enables women to contribute towards India’s socio-economic growth by fulfilling their individual potential.

Speaking at the launch, Kuwarni Ritu Singh, Founder Chairperson of the new Chapter said, “The Jammu-Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter will work towards creating the right thrust for women empowerment in the region with special emphasis to education and entrepreneurship. FLO has had a positive impact on the lives of several women, and we continue to reach many more and now, we look forward to work actively in Jammu- Kashmir and Ladakh region as well.” The chapter’s office bearers were also announced at the launch event.

The virtual event was attended by several women entrepreneurs and professionals from the new Chapter besides the Presidium, Past Presidents and National Governing Body Members. Ms Zila Khan, renowned Sufi singer and actor performed a few classical and semi-classical songs to celebrate the occasion.