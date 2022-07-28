FICCI & IPICOL sign MoU for the upcoming ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’

Bhubaneswar: Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) today signed an MoU announcing FICCI as National Industry Partner for the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave 2022’, which is scheduled to be held from November 30th to December 4th 2022.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Mr Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Mr Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Government of Odisha; Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI and along with senior officers of IPICOL & FICCI.

Mr Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary Industries, initiated the event with the opening remarks and stressed on how FICCI will play a vital role in the Make in Odisha conclave.

Speaking about the Make in Odisha conclave, the Minister for Industries, MSME & Energy, Govt of Odisha, Mr Pratap Keshari Deb said, “This is going to be the third edition of the Make in Odisha Conclave. The first MIO in 2016 witnessed an overwhelming response receiving over Rs 2 Lakh Crores worth of investment intent. Over 5000 delegates participated, and it had over 50 speakers from across the globe, in the second edition it was over Rs 4 lakh crores of investment intent, the goal of this year’s conclave is to surpass all the expectations and more importantly, to firmly put Odisha on the global map.”

The Minister also stated that the state has grown at 10.1 per cent making it one of the fastest growing economies in India. Manufacturing sector with 56 per cent share in Industrial GSVA grew at 14.3 per cent in 2021-22 while mining sector with 21 per cent share registered 18.1 per cent growth.”

He also drew the attention towards the fact that Odisha has become a destination of choice for industries in the metal and allied sectors owing to our natural resources and ecosystem advantage. The Government has proactively taken measures to broad base the industrial ecosystem in the state, with focus sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel among others.

Speaking about the natural resources, he said, “Odisha has 96 per cent of India’s chromite reserves, 92 per cent nickel reserves, 53 per cent bauxite, 45 per cent manganese, 35 per cent iron-one, and 23 per cent coal reserves. This has made Odisha the largest producer of Steel, Stainless Steel, Ferro Alloys, Alumina, and Aluminium in India.”

Mr Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI highlighted the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Mr Naveen Patnaik, progressive policies of the State Government, immense investment potential across sectors, proactive approach of the State Government officials and focus on ease of doing business as the key strengths of Odisha.

“FICCI worked intensively with the Government of Odisha in organizing the last edition of Make in Odisha Conclave in 2018 and partnering again for this year’s edition of the Conclave is an honour,” he added. FICCI will leverage its sectoral expertise; tremendous industry connects and experience for the successful organization of the event, noted Mr Chawla.

Mr Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, IPICOL thanked all the dignitaries for gracing the occasion and conveyed his commitment for creating and executing tangible milestones in furtherance of this MoU.