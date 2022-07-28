Ministry provides Grant-in-Aid to Central Waqf Council (CWC), a statutory body under Ministry of Minority Affairs under Central Sector Scheme namely Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY), says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : The Ministry provides Grant-in-Aid to Central Waqf Council (CWC), a statutory body under Ministry of Minority Affairs under Central Sector Scheme namely Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY). Under the scheme, interest free loans are provided to State Waqf Boards/Waqf Institutions for construction of economically viable buildings on the urban Waqf land such as commercial complexes, marriage halls, hospitals, cold storages etc.

Since, inception of the scheme, CWC has given loan of Rs.71.54 crore to the various State Waqf Boards/Waqf Institutions in the country and executed 237 numbers of projects in 16 States.

Digitization to safeguard and prevent encroachment of Waqf properties is carried out under Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS). Under QWBTS financial assistance is provided to SWBs towards computerization, digitization of records of Waqf properties and GIS Mapping of Waqf properties. So far records of 8,33,558 immovable Waqf properties have been entered in Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI) Registration Module and GIS Mapping of 2,92,106 Waqf properties have been done. 3,28,140 records of Waqf estates have been digitized.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.