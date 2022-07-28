Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to the students belonging to the six centrally notified minority communities during the last five years, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : The State/UT-wise details of scholarships provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to the students belonging to the six centrally notified minority communities during the last five years i.e. from FY 2017-18 to 2021-22 are annexed.

The annual allocation for a State/UT is earmarked under the Scheme based on the overall community-wise minority population of all six notified minorities in the respective State/UT as per Census 2011. The process of Scheme revision is a continuous process and Government takes appropriate action as and when required.

ANNEXURE

Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise details of scholarships and amount sanctioned from 2017-18 to 2021-22*

States/UTs

TOTAL

Scholarship Sanctioned

Amount

(In Rs. crore)

ANDHRA PRADESH

7,52,404

189.99

TELANGANA

8,51,388

292.97

ASSAM

11,18,492

522.46

BIHAR

9,00,010

292.82

CHHATTISGARH

27,153

8.19

GOA

4,189

0.49

GUJARAT

5,90,428

161.84

HARYANA

54,211

19.68

HIMACHAL PRADESH

9,039

1.62

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

16,91,880

381.69

JHARKHAND

2,14,972

135.81

KARNATAKA

23,57,584

457.85

KERALA

29,58,576

365.38

LADAKH

26,746

7.01

MADHYA PRADESH

5,98,592

185.56

MAHARASHTRA

35,89,408

402.41

MANIPUR

1,65,383

93.44

MEGHALAYA

50,893

13.97

MIZORAM

2,43,697

67.97

NAGALAND

2,53,087

90.55

ODISHA

76,557

13.52

PUNJAB

22,60,945

359.46

RAJASTHAN

7,82,241

240.14

SIKKIM

2,480

0.64

TAMIL NADU

18,85,247

377.96

TRIPURA

25,014

4.32

UTTAR PRADESH

35,87,698

1249.94

UTTARAKHAND

1,12,917

46.83

WEST BENGAL

22,63,145

294.06

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR

6,519

0.99

CHANDIGARH

8,806

0.91

THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU

1,250

0.17

DELHI

35,119

4.01

PUDUCHERRY

15,764

4.14

*Disbursement of Scholarships continues in 2022-23.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.