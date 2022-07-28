Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to the students belonging to the six centrally notified minority communities during the last five years, says Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : The State/UT-wise details of scholarships provided under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme to the students belonging to the six centrally notified minority communities during the last five years i.e. from FY 2017-18 to 2021-22 are annexed.
The annual allocation for a State/UT is earmarked under the Scheme based on the overall community-wise minority population of all six notified minorities in the respective State/UT as per Census 2011. The process of Scheme revision is a continuous process and Government takes appropriate action as and when required.
ANNEXURE
Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: State-wise details of scholarships and amount sanctioned from 2017-18 to 2021-22*
States/UTs
TOTAL
Scholarship Sanctioned
Amount
(In Rs. crore)
ANDHRA PRADESH
7,52,404
189.99
TELANGANA
8,51,388
292.97
ASSAM
11,18,492
522.46
BIHAR
9,00,010
292.82
CHHATTISGARH
27,153
8.19
GOA
4,189
0.49
GUJARAT
5,90,428
161.84
HARYANA
54,211
19.68
HIMACHAL PRADESH
9,039
1.62
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
16,91,880
381.69
JHARKHAND
2,14,972
135.81
KARNATAKA
23,57,584
457.85
KERALA
29,58,576
365.38
LADAKH
26,746
7.01
MADHYA PRADESH
5,98,592
185.56
MAHARASHTRA
35,89,408
402.41
MANIPUR
1,65,383
93.44
MEGHALAYA
50,893
13.97
MIZORAM
2,43,697
67.97
NAGALAND
2,53,087
90.55
ODISHA
76,557
13.52
PUNJAB
22,60,945
359.46
RAJASTHAN
7,82,241
240.14
SIKKIM
2,480
0.64
TAMIL NADU
18,85,247
377.96
TRIPURA
25,014
4.32
UTTAR PRADESH
35,87,698
1249.94
UTTARAKHAND
1,12,917
46.83
WEST BENGAL
22,63,145
294.06
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR
6,519
0.99
CHANDIGARH
8,806
0.91
THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU
1,250
0.17
DELHI
35,119
4.01
PUDUCHERRY
15,764
4.14
*Disbursement of Scholarships continues in 2022-23.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.