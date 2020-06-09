Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC has announced that Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh has been signed by the club for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. After representing Hyderbad FC (erstwhile FC Pune City) for three seasons in the ISL, the 24-year-old custodian will now play for the Bhubaneswar-based side.

Kamaljit was a part of the senior national squad, under coach Igor Stimac, for King’s Cup, Intercontinental Cup and FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh last year. He had represented Sporting Clube de Goa and Minerva Punjab FC earlier in his career before playing for FC Pune City (now Hyderabad FC) in the ISL.

Welcoming the goalkeeper, Odisha FC President Mr. Rohan Sharma stated, “I am happy to have signed Kamaljit. He will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping position. While he did not have the best of seasons last year, we know the ability Kamaljit possesses and we are confident he can not only give competition to Arshdeep, but eventually regain his form and go back to the national team. I am sure Kamaljit will work hard to prove the doubters wrong.”

After joining OFC, Kamaljit expressed, “I am extremely delighted to be a part of Odisha FC and am grateful to the club management for showing interest in me. I am looking forward to playing in Bhubaneswar and hopefully will be able to contribute to the team’s cause from the back.”

