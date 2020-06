Mumbai: 2,259 more cases reported in Maharashtra and the total tally touches 90,787; 120 more death reported, taking the total death toll to 3,289. 1,663 patients discharged today and 42,638 COVID19 patients discharged after full recovery until today. 1,015 new cases and 58 deaths recorded in Mumbai. Tally touches 51,100 and death toll is at 1,760.

