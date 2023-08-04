Essilor® announces Virat Kohli as Brand Ambassador in India

Essilor®, the leading brand in prescription lenses worldwide, has announced legendary cricketer and global sports icon Virat Kohli as its India brand ambassador.

This strategic partnership signifies a powerful alliance with both entities having remarkable legacies. Essilor® is a world leader in Ophthalmic Industry, with over 170 years of technological innovations and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, meeting consumer needs across age groups around the world. Virat Kohli, a living legend, and a role model to millions, has been at the top of cricketing world with exceptional performance standards and work ethic, right from when he led India Under-19 team to World Cup victory in 2008.

Essilor® will roll out a multi-media campaign, featuring Virat Kohli, which will bring to life the value proposition of Essilor® brands. The Campaign showcases a strong portfolio of innovative brands – Stellest®, Eyezen® and Varilux® being lenses which meet all vision correction needs across age groups and Crizal® being the famous invisible shield protecting the lenses. A combination that offers complete protection against all enemies of clear vision, so that wearer vision is at its full potential.

Narasimha Narayanan, Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia, said, “Virat Kohli’s appeal and pursuit of excellence are aligned to Essilor commitments to innovation and quality. His credibility and popularity among diverse demographics will help raise awareness about the significance of clear and healthy vision at all ages, while emphasizing Essilor’s innovative technology and superior line of products. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we remain committed to create a testament to the brand’s dedication to empowering individuals to see the world with clarity and confidence.”

Talking about his new innings with Essilor®, Virat Kohli said, “I am delighted to be associated with Essilor, a brand that has been at the forefront of revolutionising vision care globally. Eyeglasses are an integral part of my life and I identify with having clear vision, whether on or off the field. Being an Essilor brand ambassador has educated me and allowed me to know more about vision care and how each lens is different to address individual vision needs.”

Network Advertising is the creative agency behind the campaign with Virat Kohli. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across multiple channels such as social, digital, and print for audiences across the country.