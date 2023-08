The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stop the ASI survey at the Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi. Taking on record an undertaking made on behalf of the ASI that no excavation will be done at the site and no damage will be caused to the structure, the Court allowed the survey to take place.

Accordingly, the Court disposed of a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging yesterday’s Allahabad High which permitted the ASI.