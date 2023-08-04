Subroto Bagchi appointed chief advisor to Odisha govt for Institutional Capacity Building across all Civil Services Training Institutions

Bhubaneswar: Chef Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik today appointed Sri Subroto Bagchi as the Chief Advisor to Government for Institutional Capacity Building across all Civil Services Training Institutions of the State. He is given the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.

Earlier he had served the state as Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority. In the new role, he will work towards creating a futuristic vision for the Civil Services Training Institutions and help them bring at par with the best in the world.

He will provide a unified direction to these institutions for building leadership capabilities for both entry level and in-service civil servants of the state.