Nepal’s Mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 29th time, breaks his own record

Nepali Sherpa climber Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Everest for record 29th time breaking his own previous record of 28 ascends. He is the sole person to climb the World’s tallest peak for a record 29 times says Government officials.

Hailing from the Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality in Thame, Solukhumbu, the 54-year-old mountaineer has surpassed his previous milestone, reaching a new peak in mountain climbing.

With this remarkable achievement, Sherpa solidifies his position as the most seasoned climber of Mount Everest.

Kamimrita, who has started climbing mountains since 1992, has climbed the world’s second highest mountain, K To, Choyu, Lhotse, and Makalu, along with Everest. Earlier, Kamirita had successfully climbed Mt. Everest for the 28th time in 2023.

On May 13, 1994, Kamirita, who reached the peak of Mount Everest for the first time, holds the record of climbing the highest peak of eight thousand meters.