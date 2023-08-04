OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsPuri

Odisha: Banakalagi ritual in Puri Srimandir will be conducted on Wednesday

By OdAdmin

Puri: Banakalagi ritual in Puri Srimandir will be conducted on Wednesday; ritual to be conducted twice a month on Wednesdays; in case there are other rituals on a particular Wednesday, then the Banakalagi ritual can be conducted on Thursday; decision taken at temple managing committee meeting says Puri Collector.


