Odisha: Banakalagi ritual in Puri Srimandir will be conducted on Wednesday

Puri: Banakalagi ritual in Puri Srimandir will be conducted on Wednesday; ritual to be conducted twice a month on Wednesdays; in case there are other rituals on a particular Wednesday, then the Banakalagi ritual can be conducted on Thursday; decision taken at temple managing committee meeting says Puri Collector.
