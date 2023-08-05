Kathmandu: Nepali cricketer Gyanendra Malla has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. Former Nepal captain Gyanendra Malla bids adieu to international cricket after an amazing 9-year career.

Malla, who made his international debut in 2014, played 37 ODIs and 45 T20Is during his nine-year career. The 32-year-old scored 876 runs in ODIs, with seven half-centuries while he amassed 883 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 120.29 with one century and two fifties.

“With a heavy but deeply grateful heart, I feel it is now the right time to announce my leave from International Cricket,” Malla said in a statement on Twitter.

“This sacred game, that has been the essence of my existence – from playing locally to playing at the National level – has taught me invaluable lessons about life, determination, and the power of unity. With every stride on the pitch, I felt the pride of representing my country, donning the cherished colors that symbolized a nation’s hopes and dreams.