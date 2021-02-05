England Outclassed India At Chennai On Day-1

By Shrey Siddharth



International comes back to India as the hosts take on England in the much anticipated test series. Both the teams had momentum in their side after being victorious in their previous series. England won the toss and chose to bat in a typical dry track in Chennai. India went in with a star studded batting line up of Rohit, Shubman, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Pant. Bowlers included Ashwin, Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant and to everybody’s surprise Nadeem was selected in the side before Kuldeep. England’s team had Sibley, Burns, Lawrence the in-form Joe Root, Pope, Stokes, Butler, Archer, Leach, Bess and the experienced James Anderson. Joe Root played his 100th test match today. Here are a few highlights from today’s play:-



India breakthrough early:-

English openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley went off to a good start as they put on 63 runs for the 1st wicket stand. It was the first time in the last 4 years a visiting team openers put on 50+ partnership for 1st wicket. Ashwin dismissed Rory Burns for 33 as he attempted an overambitious reverse sweep and was caught by Pant. Bumrah picked his first wicket in Indian soil as he got Lawrence LBW for a duck with a hit of reverse swing.



Root routes England to the top:-

What happened thereon was a crazy turn of events. Joe Root with his class and roaring form showed an exhibition of sweep strokes all around the park as he was well supported by Sibley at the other end who stood his ground solid as a rock. Joe Root secured his century in a dominating fashion as he became the first player to score a ton in his 98th, 99th and 100th test. Joe Root clearly capitalized on the inexperience in the Indian bowling attack after seeing off the key bowlers.



India struggled with the ball throughout the day. Bowling 11 no balls in a single day was an even shocking display. Sibley was dismissed by Bumrah off the last ball of the day for a well constructed 87. England finished with 263-3 at the end of day’s play with Joe Root unbeaten at 128. Bumrah got 2 wickets and Ashwin got 1. Can India step up on Day 2? It will be interesting.

Related