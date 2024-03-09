Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his post on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation, as per Clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The resignation, effective from March 9, 2024, was confirmed through a gazette notification issued on Saturday. Goel was speculated to potentially become the next Chief Election Commissioner, as the current CEC Rajiv Kumar is expected to retire in February 2025.