Educational institutions established by corporate in Rayagada excel in CBSE

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada: Aditya Birla Public School has outperformed with 100% result in Class X as against all India percentage of 91.46 %. The students of Aditya Birla Public School Doraguda, Rayagada have risen to the challenge of CBSE with great commitment and dedication this year.

A total of thirteen students appeared for the exam of which Master Ashish Sahoo has scored 94.2 %. Ten out of thirteen students bagged distinction and a record number of students (11) scored above 90% in Social Science as said by the Principal Mr. L.N Dash.

In spite of the insurmountable challenges of remote locality and illiteracy, the school has progressed leaps and bounds over the years. It has succeeded in imparting quality education since its inception in 2011 to the employees’ children as well as the children from the displaced/project affected and other underprivileged families in the neighbourhood, most of whom belonging to ST and SC families. The school has bagged awards and accolades in various fields, CBSE National Science Exhibition, CBSE National Level Athletic Meet and Olympiads, etc last year. The Unit Head & President of UAIL, Mr. N.Nagesh congratulated the students for their stupendous performance in the board examination & thanked the Principal as well as the entire school team for the overall growth of the school.

Similarly students of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Therubali posted excellent school result in CBSE. Out of 27 students appeared board examination 26 students passed. Among the 16 students who secured first class, Akshit Anupam was declard as school topper scoring 91.4 %. Hitesh Kumar Palo and Miss. Himali Nilgiri declared second and third school toppers scoring 90.4% and 89.6% respectively. The management and parents have congratulated on their excellent academic performance and taking the name of the school to a new height.

Related

comments