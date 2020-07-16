PM condoles the passing away of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “We will always remember Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj for his noble service to society. He worked hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion. He will be remembered by countless people, not only in India but globally.

Acharya Shree Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj was blessed with immense wisdom. His emphasis on community service, education and women empowerment will always be remembered. I will never forget my many interactions with him. Om Shanti.”

