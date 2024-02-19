Annual Entrepreneurship Conclave at Utkal Alumina’s Project Udyamee

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, February 19: With a focus on creating entrepreneurial ecosystem and promoting entrepreneurs in the region of Kashipur and Thuamul Rampur, Utkal Alumina, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group hosted Annual Entrepreneurship Conclave, under Project UDYAMEE at Udyamee Office in Tikiri, Rayagada. Around 240 entrepreneurs from 11 GPs of Kashipur and Thuamul Rampur witnessed the event while 22 entrepreneurs were felicitated for their outstanding performance in enterprise management.

“Project Udyamee”, a livelihood initiative of Utkal Alumina, was started in July 2021 with the commendable support from EDII as the implementing partner and as of now has successfully promoted 310 entrepreneurs ahead of its time in 2.5 years.

Mr. Mazhar Beig, Unit Head & President, Utkal Alumina & Aditya Alumina presided as the Chief Guest for the event while Mr. Chittaranjan Mallik, IPO, Kashipur, Dr. Subrat Biswal, Regional Head, EDII, Ms. Lopamudra Mishra, Head CSR, Utkal Alumina, Mr. Tanmaya Mohanty, Section Head CR & Sustainability were among the other dignitaries present at the occasion.

Reiterating the commitment of Utkal Alumina towards Community Development, Mr Mazhar Beig said, “I am overwhelmed to announce that we have over-achieved our goal before the targeted time. By recognizing and celebrating our achievements at this conclave, we aim to catalyse positive change and create a thriving ecosystem for business growth and development in this tribal hinterland”.

Dr. Subrat Biswal highlighted the milestones achieved under Project Udyamee saying, “Over a period of 2.5 years, the project has successfully groomed 310 entrepreneurs who have set up their own enterprises and have further engaged other employees in their units to support their livelihoods. The average monthly income earned by each entrepreneur is Rs. 11,000/- while the cumulative income earned is Rs. 3 Crores. This initiative has contributed in reducing migration in Kashipur and Thuamul Rampur as Udyamee empowers individuals to harness their talents and capabilities right here without having to leave the warmth and comfort of their homes. This enables a brighter future for the communities while adding to the overall development of the region”.