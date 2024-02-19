Kalyan Jewellers offers double the shopping experience with its all-new showroom at Birhana Road in Kanpur  

Bollywood star Bobby Deol to inaugurate the showroom on Thursday, 22nd February 2024 at 5 PM

Brand new showroom promises to offer elevated shopping experience to patrons in a world-class ambiance

Jewellery brand celebrates the grand launch with an exciting range of offers for patrons

Kanpur : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that it will be launching a newly-designed showroom at Birhana Road in Kanpur. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will inaugurate the brand-new relocated showroom on 22nd Februrary (Thursday) at 5 PM. Currently, the jewellery brand is present across all major markets in the state namely – Lucknow, Agra, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Noida, Ayodhya and many more.

The showroom will feature an extensive range of designs from Kalyan Jewellers’ jewellery collections, presented in a world-class ambience. To mark this momentous occasion, the company is offering a unique promotion of 0% making charges for half the purchase value, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1 lakh*. Additionally, the Kalyan Special Gold Board Rate – the lowest in the market and standardized across all company showrooms – will also apply. These offers are valid for a limited period only.

Commenting on the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are delighted to announce the relocation of our showroom in Kanpur, which will be providing an enhanced and opulent shopping environment for our valued customers. We believe the relocated showroom at Birhana Road is much more convenient and accessible to patrons. We will continue to offer vast range of exquisite and unique jewellery designs with focus on quality, service and transparent pricing.”

All the jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers is BIS hallmarked and undergoes multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate, guaranteeing purity, free lifetime maintenance of ornaments, detailed product information, and transparent exchange and buy-back policies. This certification reflects the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyal customers.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands, including Muhurat (Wedding Jewellery Line), Mudhra (Handcrafted Antique Jewellery), Nimah (Temple Jewellery), Glo (Dancing Diamonds), Ziah (Solitaire-like Diamond Jewellery), Anokhi (Uncut Diamonds), Apoorva (Diamonds for Special Occasions), Antara (Wedding Diamonds), Hera (Daily Wear Diamonds), Rang (Precious Stones Jewellery), and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).