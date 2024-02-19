XIMB hosts Xavion 2024

Bhubaneswar: XIM Bhubaneswar (XIMB) conducted Xavion 2024, the annual entrepreneurship summit hosted by X-SEED – The Entrepreneurship Cell of XIMB.

It was graced with the presence of Mr. Binayak Acharya, the Founder and CEO of ThinkZone, Mr. Biswajit Shaw, founder at Protrainy Venture and Ms. Nikita Baliarsingh, Co-Founder and CIO of Nexus Power, who shared their valuable insights with the audience.

The session commenced with the speakers lighting the lamp, followed by their introductions.

This edition of Xavion took on a novel format, transitioning into a panel discussion skillfully moderated by the students of XIM Bhubaneswar. The focus of the days’ discussion revolved around “Local Legends: Insipiring Tales of Homegrown Success.”

The discussion kicked off with a simple yet crucial question by the moderator, “What’s the first move when starting a new business?” This sparked an engaging conversation spurred by Mr. Biswajit’s insightful input, “To kickstart a business, the essential first step is finding a dedicated partner who is ready to run the distance with you.”

As the discussion progressed, Ms. Nikita Baliarsingh brought up a very pertinent point – “It is important to create an innovator’s environment for a start up to flourish.”

The conversation then steered towards the significance of sustainability within the startup ecosystem. Mr. Binayak Acharya elaborated on his perspective, stating, “Social entrepreneurship not only means focusing on making the environment sustainable but more on making businesses sustainable.”

Following an engaging panel discussion, there was spin of the traditional question and answer. The panel spurred the audience’s critical thinking by posing scenarios encountered by entrepreneurs. Together, the audience and the panel engaged in collaborative discussions to brainstorm solutions.

After the interactive discussion was the much-awaited question and answer session where the bright minds of XIM Bhubaneswar asked questions relevant to the start-up world.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks from Naman Shah, the Treasurer of X-Seed.