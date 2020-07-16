IndiGo Survey: 68% travellers feel flying is the safest mode of travel

New Delhi: A consumer survey conducted by IndiGo revealed that travellers feel air travel (68%) is the safest mode of transportation in the current scenario. The survey also highlighted that 65% customers felt confident that IndiGo will ensure clean and safe travel for their journey. Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62%), quarantine measures by states (55%) & sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55%) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel. The in-depth survey was commissioned to understand customer sentiments around air travel and their confidence in safety measures. The survey was conducted online between June 20- June 28, 2020 with 25000 travellers.

Mr. William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said, “The analysis of our customer survey clearly portrays that health and safety are their key priorities when travelling. While it is heartening that about 65% travellers trust IndiGo to deliver a clean and safe travel experience, we will continue to introduce new measures, products and services to further strengthen their confidence in air travel and IndiGo. Our aim is to consistently provide a safe and hassle-free experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.”

Mr. Boulter further added, “Even though most of our customers will be opting for domestic travel (62%) in the near future, there is a healthy interest in international travel (38%)”.

SURVEY FINDINGS:

Safety is a key priority while travelling

Air transport is considered the safest form of travel by a wide margin for inter-city travel (68% of respondents felt air travel is safe vs. 8% for rail travel), followed by driving (24%)

Air travel industry has done a good job in communicating the new protocols to the consumers with nearly 93% aware of them

65% of consumers feel confident that IndiGo will ensure clean and safe travel for their journey

57% customers are fairly aware of IndiGo’s Lean, clean flying machine programme to promote safe and clean travel experience

Concerns like fellow passengers not maintaining social distancing (62%), post travel quarantine measures by various states (55%), travelling with so many people (55%) impacted travel demand. Other factors included concerns around air circulation (42%) and sanitation efforts being made by airlines (32%)

95% customers prioritize health and wellness of the airline staff, while 92% of them feel that sanitation and safety protocols by airlines need to be in place. Personal safety kits and contactless travel experience are next on priority with about 90% and 89% customers demanding the same, respectively. Temperature checks remained the last priority with 86% customers considering it important

Related

comments