Odisha Govt issued statement regarding support to Athlete, Dutee Chand

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha, has been receiving some queries from Media and social media with reference to support given by the State government to Ms. Dutee Chand, Athlete.

The following support has been given to Ms. Dutee Chand over the years for training and other related expenses and financial incentives:

1. Rs 3 crore as financial incentive for medals won at Asian Games 2018.

2. Rs 30 Lakhs for training and financial support during 2015-19.

3. Rs 50 Lakhs for training support for Tokyo Olympics (Released In two instalments on 02/08/2019 and 27/12/2019).

4. The State government appointed Ms. Dutee Chand as Group-A level officer in Odisha Mining Corporation (A Gold Category PSU). She is currently drawing Gross salary of Rs 84,604 (June 2020 Salary) per month. She is not required to come to office so that she is able to concentrate full-time on training.

Accordingly, since her appointment in OMC, no official work has been allotted to Ms Chand.

5. OMC provided Rs 29 Lakhs to Ms. Dutee Chand for Training and financial incentives.

6. The total financial support provided to Ms. Dutee Chand from State government/OMC is 4.09 crores (after 2015).

7. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India may also be providing adequate support for the athlete based on performance.

