 East Zone beat defending Champions North Zone in BCCI Vizzy Trophy at Guwahati, Assam

Guwahati: The BCCI VIZZY TROPHY 2023-24 is held at Guwahati, Assam from 10th – 16th March 2024. Today in the last day of league matches, East Zone Team defeated defending champions North Zone by 1 wicket. Winning the Toss North Zone decided to bat and was bundled out for 183 in 43.5 overs. KIIT University students Shibasish Sahoo bowled 7 overs and scalped 4 wickets for 28 runs while Partha Sarathi Nayak bowled 9.5 overs and scalped 2 wickets for 35 runs. East Zone chased the target of 184 for the loss of 9 wickets in 47.2 overs, thus winning the match by 1 wicket. Guwahati University student Gourav Saikia Top Scored with 52 runs, with contributions from Sambalpur University students Sujal Singh 37 runs & Shresth Singh 36 runs and KIIT University student Partha Sarathi Nayak scoring 26 runs.

A total of 9 players (5 from KIIT University including Captain M Prasanth, 2 from Sambalpur University, 1 each from Utkal University & Ravenshaw University) and 2 officials (Mr. Santosh Kumar Jena, Cricket Coach, KIIT University as Coach & Dr. Abinash Kar, Physical Education Officer, Sambalpur University as Manager) from Odisha Universities represented the East Zone Team in the Vizzy Trophy.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the team on their win and conveyed his best wishes to all the members for their upcoming tournaments.

East Zone Team Group Photo attached for kind reference.