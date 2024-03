Bhubaneswar: Former* BJD Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya critically injured in road accident at Radhakhol area of Sambalpur district. His car collided with a gas tanker near Beldihi in Sambalpur district. Acharya to be airlifted to Bhubaneswar, gets 30 stitches.

Acharya is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bargarh. The senior BJD leader’s condition is stated to be stable.