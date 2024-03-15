Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Centres of Excellence at Skill Development Institute in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi : Dharmendra Pradhan,Hon’ble Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship inaugurated virtually two Centres of Excellence (CoE) – media & entertainment and electronics at Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar today. It equips the Yuva Peedhiwithemployability and futuristic skills and unlocks their avenues for employment in renowned organizations on a large scale.

While addressing the prospective audience at Kaushal Bhawan, New Delhi, he said, “The skilling initiatives and partnerships will prepare our population for 21st century job markets, help them thrive as innovators and entrepreneurs and also contribute to driving economic growth. The launch of a slew of skilling initiatives to add more speed and scale to our skill development ecosystem, equip Yuva Shakti with knowledge and skills, prepare workforce for the emerging world of work and fulfil Modi Guarantee of empowering citizens with demand-driven skills”.

He further added that the inauguration of centre-of-excellence for HVAC and Media & Entertainment at SDI Bhubaneswar will add more vigour to skilling efforts in Odisha. These COEs will equip youth with industry-ready skills, make them employable, enhance livelihoods and also enable the enterprising ones into becoming entrepreneurs. He congratulated all the stakeholders for coming together to create futuristic instruments to further the skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling agenda.

The media & entertainment centre, spanning an expansive 4000 square feet, and the Electronics centre, covering an area of 1920 square feet,facilitates expertise in new-age courses and foster accessibility, inclusivity and innovation in its embodiment.Equipped with state-of-the art facilities like smart classrooms, Wi-Fi access, and digital learning platform, these centres caters to the diverse needs of modern education and skill development.

The centre perfectly corresponds with the goals outlined in the NEP 2020 that lays a robust foundation for innovative pedagogical approaches, technological advancements and new-age tools. It imparts training to students across courses like video editor, sound editor, video blogger, graphic designer, social media manager, digital marketing and digital photography. The multi-segment approach aims to empower 900 aspiring candidates in M&E sector and build next generation content creators that elevates the media and entertainment industry on the global stage.

The students aiming to make a career in the sector will benefit from the centre and promotes a collaborative and conductive environment that ensures students have access to resources and skills that needed to gain a competitive edge in the domestic and international markets. Additionally, the CoE will feature a dedicated space for integrated training and production facility which will be equipped with cameras, lighting equipment, audio recording and editing software, which allows students to unleash their potential, refine ideas and pursue rewarding careers.

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will provide specialized training and skill development programs to the youth in centre in the domain of HVAC ( Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning). The comprehensive training bolsters the fundamental and basics of students in designing and installation that broadens their knowledge and skills and make a thriving career in their chosen fields.

The earlier launches of Skill India Centres (SICs) in the districts of Deogarh, Sambalpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Angul have been well accepted by the local youth. These concerted efforts aids in establishing the state as a hub for futuristic skills and instil confidence where youth will confidently pursue and succeed in lucrative career opportunities.

The centre has immense potential in meeting the demands for next-gen professionals across industries by empowering youth with modern technologies and cutting-edge tools that promotes their holistic growth, upgrade skill sets and make them future ready. It bridges the skill chasm in areas in like social media management, digital expertise, and technical proficiency.

To bolster placement opportunities, the centre prioritizes refining students’ skills through industry-specific courses, fosters networking opportunities, and offers training in emerging technologies. This multifaceted approach benefits students by enhancing their employability and aids organizations in accessing skilled talent and elevating overall productivity and efficiency.

Furthermore, these centres are poised to play an instrumental role in shaping education by actively engaging with industry experts to design programs that evolve in tandem with changing industry needs. It promotes standardization, preserve cultural heritage, and generate employment opportunities which demonstrates the Government’s commitment to driving a transformative impact across sectors.