EaseMyTrip and Assam Tourism Development Corporation inks a MOU to develop tourism in Assam

New Delhi: EaseMyTrip, India’s one of the largest online travel tech platforms, has signed an agreement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) during an event held on November 21, 2022. The objective of this MoU is to share resources and collectively collaborate to boost the growth of tourism in Assam. Binded by the MoU, EaseMyTrip will provide white label solutions to endorse ATDC properties on its website and mobile application.

The agreement further substantiates the MoU between the parties and provides a distinct scope of the obligations that have been promulgated. As a stakeholder in this agreement, EaseMyTrip will provide white-label solutions to ATDC, including its complete booking process and payment gateway. The mandate also requires EaseMyTrip to ensure all reasonable efforts to provide uninterrupted customer support and services to ATDC and keep an updated hotel and property management suite at all times.

Obligatory binders within the contract have also clearly been proposed for ATDC within the purview of the MoU. As a stakeholder in this agreement, ATDC will have the sole and exclusive right to entrust its registered properties to EaseMyTrip and authorize EaseMyTrip to manage bookings related to its properties during the contract period. The ATDC would also need to ensure that the information related to the properties provided to EaseMyTrip is true and accurate at all times.

Speaking about the agreement, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “While there are several tourist sites in India, the state of Assam has a unique characteristic that draws many visitors. Those seeking refuge from the hustle and bustle of urban areas flock to this serene Indian state. There are several locations to explore in Assam, including mighty hills, vast tea plantations, venerated temples, and ancient structures. At EaseMyTrip, we recognize the potential within Assam, and through our agreement with ATDC, we look forward to creating a seamless ecosystem for an exemplary tourist experience.”

Shri Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Managing Director, Assam Tourism development Corporation Ltd, commented, ‘’Assam tourism is excited to partner exclusively with EaseMyTrip for hotels growth across the state. With a fast-rowing travel player like EaseMyTrip, we are sure to scale new heights in tourism together.’’