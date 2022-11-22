Dabur enters ‘Premium Black Tea Market’ with Dabur Vedic Tea

Kolkata : India’s leading Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company Dabur India Ltd today announced its entry in Premium Black Tea Market with the launch of Dabur Vedic Tea. Packed with the goodness of over 30+ Ayurvedic Herbs, Dabur Vedic Tea provides various health benefits and helps boost immunity.

Announcing the launch, Dabur India Ltd, Business Head-East, Mr. Subhodeep Roy, said, “After the successful launch of Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea in a tea bag format last year, we are now excited to launch our latest product Dabur Vedic Tea- Packaged Black Tea, for tea lovers across the country. Unlike regular tea, it is a special blend of premium tea leaves from Assam, Nilgiri and Darjeeling, combined with the goodness of more than 30 Ayurvedic Herbs. It will give you a cup of tea that is irresistible in taste, aroma and colour.”

“Dabur Vedic Tea contains Ayurvedic herbs like Tulsi, Ginger, Cardamometc. These real herbs are distinctly visible with the tea leaves and it does not contain any flavors. This perfect blend ‘Re-Energizes the body’, ‘Relieves Stress’ and ‘Boosts Immunity’, giving consumers 3 major health benefits,” Mr. Roy said.

Dabur Vedic Tea is launched in three SKUs: 100 gm for Rs. 60, 250 gm for Rs. 150 & 500 gm for Rs 295. It will be available on leading e-commerce platforms and regular retail channels.

“We have launched the most critical and important ingredient of every Indian’s household kitchen: Dabur Vedic Tea, made from a curated blend of premium tea leaves. We profoundly look at ‘digital smoke signals’ and take direction in areas where we can delight consumers with ‘unmet, unarticulated’ demand and craft our proposition accordingly. It’s a sheer delight to launch this product & I believe the Vedic Tea will be immensely loved by the consumers, Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head-Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 138 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.