PM Narendra Modi expresses deep grief over loss of lives due to earthquake in Indonesia

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister,  Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief and anguish after the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Indonesia. He wished a speedy recovery to those injured and said that India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Saddened by the loss of lives and damage to property from the earthquake in Indonesia. Deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief.”

