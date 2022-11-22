The 9th India-EU Foreign Policy Security Consultations were held in New Delhi today. During the consultations, both sides were pleased to note the enhanced intensity and political momentum in the India-EU relationship.

They took stock of key bilateral developments, including the India-EU Trade and Technology Council, announced by Prime Minister and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in April this year.

They also welcomed the progress in negotiations on the India-EU trade and investment agreements, in line with the decision taken during the Leaders’ Meeting in May last year.

They expressed hope on the timely conclusion of negotiations, two rounds of which have already been concluded. They agreed on the need for greater ambition in the implementation of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

The two sides also reviewed the working of various institutional mechanisms between India and the EU, including on Cyber Security, Counter Terrorism and Maritime Security.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed to work closely towards the next India-EU Summit.

The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West), in External Affairs Ministry Sanjay Verma and Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Enrique Mora.