Appointment letters handed over to 71,000 youths in Rozgar Mela-2, Karmayogi Prarambh module launched

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today launched the programme of providing appointment letters to more than 71,000 youth, through video conferencing under the Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Mela. In addition, the Prime Minister also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh Module, an online orientation course for all fresh recruits. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Modi said that from Start-ups to self-employment, from space to drones, all-round new opportunities are being created for the youth in India today. The Rozgar Mela is our endeavour to empower the youth and make them catalysts in national development. Today, employment fairs were organized at 45 places in the country, under which Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar was the chief guest at the programme in Bhopal. Shri Tomar said that the strength of the youth of our country is our biggest strength and the capital of the youth is our biggest capital.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Shri Modi said that appointment letters have been given to more than 71,000 youth today, resulting in a new era of happiness for so many families. He reminded that on the day of Dhanteras, the Central Government had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth. The Prime Minister said that today’s job fair is proof that the Central Government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country. Many Union Territories and States will continue to organize such job fairs from time to time. He expressed happiness that thousands of youths have been provided appointment letters by the respective governments in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh. Goa and Tripura are also due to organize job fairs in the next few days. The Prime Minister credited the double engine government for this tremendous achievement and assured that such job fairs would be organized from time to time to empower the youth of India.

Shri Modi said that the youth is the biggest strength of the country. The Central Government is giving top priority to invest their talent and energy in nation building. While congratulating the new civil servants, he reminded that they are handling this important responsibility in a very special time period i.e. Amrit Kaal. He highlighted their role in the resolve of the country to become a developed nation during the Amrit Kaal. He told them that as representatives of the Central Government, they should understand their role and duties comprehensively and continuously focus on capacity building to perform the duties. Explaining the benefits of Karmayogi Prarambh, a special course prepared for government employees, he said that it would be a great source of skill development and would benefit them. Referring to the crisis facing the youth globally due to the pandemic and war, the Prime Minister said that even in these difficult times, experts from all over the world are optimistic about India’s growth path. The Prime Minister said that according to experts, India has emerged as a major force in the Services sector and will soon be the manufacturing hub of the world. While initiatives like PLI will play a big role in this, the mainstay will be the young and skilled manpower of the country. The PLI scheme is likely to generate 60,00,000 jobs. He said that campaigns like Make in India, Vocal for Local and taking the Local to the Global Level are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment. The possibility of new jobs in both government and private sectors is increasing continuously. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of youth to migrate and they are able to contribute in the development of their area.

Highlighting the new opportunities created by initiatives in areas ranging from Startups to self-employment and space to drones, the Prime Minister said that 80,000 startups are providing opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent. Drones are increasingly being used in mapping under the Svamitva scheme, defence sector, medicine and pesticides. Due to this, new jobs are being created for the youth. Recalling the launch of India’s first space rocket by the private sector a few days ago, the Prime Minister lauded the decision to open up the Space sector, which has created employment opportunities for the youth. The Prime Minister said that as a result of taking forward research and innovation, employment opportunities have increased in the country.

At the job fair at Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Academy, Bhopal, Union Minister Shri Tomar said that our country is trying to move forward adapting technology very fast and the young generation of our country is key to speeding it up. As promised by the Prime Minister in June this year, Shri Tomar said that the process of recruiting around 75,000 youth every month in mission mode will continue throughout the year to meet the target of recruiting 10,00,000 people, but we also have to understand that government jobs alone is not employment, this is not the solution in entirety. Employment is also being created through many schemes in the country, when the Prime Minister talks about Make in India, Skill India, Standup India and Startup India, there are immense job opportunities for the youth in these schemes. Along with this, opportunities in the private sector are also increasing very fast. Today all the platforms are being used well for creating jobs. One-and-a-half crore youth have been trained through Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, out of which more than 80,00,000 youths are gainfully employed. Work is also being done to strengthen the youth by providing training and loans through rural training institutes run in collaboration with banks.

Shri Tomar said that 8,00,00,000 sisters living in our rural areas are earning livelihood by working through Self-Help Groups, these groups have been provided huge loans by banks but their NPA rate is less than 2 percent. He said that thousands of new Startups are giving rise to a new revolution in the country, every Startup is giving employment to 5-10 people, New India is being built through Startups, we are moving in a new direction.

Shri Tomar said that today the need is that in whatever field we are working, we should work with this intensity. Everyone should prepare themselves with the spirit that the work done by me will be helpful in transforming our country into a developed India in the times to come. Shri Tomar urged the youth that the stronger the student spirit, the more meaningful their life would be.

At the outset, Shri Somit Joshi, Deputy Inspector General, SSB Academy welcomed the guests. Col. Ajit Kumar, Deputy Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, Ajay Kumar Dixit, Sr. DPO from Indian Railways, Bank of India officials and others were present in the function. Commandant Shri Ajit Kumar Rathore proposed vote of thanks.