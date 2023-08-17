Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), Dept. of Fisheries, Govt. of India visited ICAR-CIFA  

Bhubaneswar: Dr Abhilaksh Likhi visited ICAR CIFA on 16 August 2023 and he had an interaction meeting with stakeholders of aquaculture sector. Dr P K Sahoo, Director apprised the technology development and technology commercialisation of ICAR CIFA. He also presented the farmers network through technology demonstration. Dr M. K. Sinha, Senior Executive, NFDB highlighted the activities carried out at NFDB-NFFBB, Kausalyaganga. Mr Sadique Allam, IAS, Director, Fisheries, Govt of Odisha discussed the status of Fisheries and Aquaculture sector in Odisha. Dr Likhi, IAS, Secretary had interaction with Fish Feed manufacture, Seafood export house, Improved variety multiplier unit, Biofloc beneficiary, Self Helf group and Farmers club. Each of them opined about price rise of inputs. The stakeholders talked about benefits received from ICAR CIFA on technology handholding and linkage. In addition to that Padmshree Batakrishna Sahoo presented the success story of Aquaculture in Khurdha district. On his remarks secretary suggested the ICAR institutes and State Govts to work together to take the new technologies to the end users. End-to-end value chain (From seed to market) must be understood and supported by the R & D institutions and Govt. Departments for better adoption by the fish farmers. He recommended to have the followings

• To organize National level stakeholders’, consultation on ornamental fish and Pearl farming at the earliest.

• Skilling stakeholders and particularly women’s on advanced knowledge on Improved varieties and Biofloc

• Upscaling the Aquaponics technology.

• IOT and AI based precision aquaculture projects need to be focused and expanded.

He visited the field facilities of improved verities (Rohu and Catla), Biofloc demonstration unit, Ornamental fish unit, Catfish breeding unit and Murrel seed production unit. He had an interaction with trainees presently trained at Catfish breeding unit.

The visit was coordinated by Dr J K Sundaray, Head, Fish Genetics and Biotechnology Division ICAR, CIFA.