Rapido Equips 1000+ Autos with Seatbelts in Delhi to Enhance Rider Safety & Customer Experience

New Delhi : In alignment with the nationwide safety campaign, Rapido, India’s leading auto-tech aggregator, has announced its initiative to equip over 1000 autos in Delhi with seatbelts and rain curtains. The primary objective of this endeavor is to improve safety measures in autos and raise awareness about road safety practices to help reduce potential injuries from sudden stops or collisions. Furthermore, the curtains will help riders in navigating adverse weather conditions.

As a part of the endeavor, Rapido Autos plying in the areas of South Delhi (Malviya Nagar, Saket, Sarojini Nagar), Noida (Sector 6 & Kaushambi Metro), Greater Noida (Knowledge Park) and Gurugram (Sector 30) have been equipped with seatbelts and rain curtains. This strategic step underscores Rapido’s dedication to foster road safety awareness, strengthen the customer trust, and enhance the ride experience.

Commenting on the road safety initiatives, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido Auto, said, “Autos in India do not essentially have adequate safety measures to prevent injuries in case of accidents. As a responsible service provider, we believe in bringing about a transformation in the space. Our constant endeavor has been to sensitize passengers about road safety measures. This impetus drives us to equip our autos with seatbelts and rain curtains, ensuring passenger safety and well-being. We have already implemented seatbelts in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and we are steadfast in extending this practice across all the cities where we are operational.”

Additionally, Rapido Auto has collaborated with city traffic police departments across India to conduct safety awareness programs. These initiatives included CPR and basic life support training for their captains, along with a mime program aimed at illustrating the importance of road safety at major traffic intersections across various cities including Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Madurai. Rapido’s ongoing collaboration with law enforcement and concerned stakeholders demonstrates a holistic approach to encourage implementation and public adoption of road safety norms.

Given the pervasive challenge of road safety nationwide, initiatives such as these assume paramount importance in mitigating accidents and fatalities. The nationwide safety campaign stands as a testament to Rapido’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety across its operations, thereby setting a pioneering benchmark for the industry.