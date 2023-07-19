DPIIT notifies Quality Control Orders for ‘Resin treated compressed wood laminates’ and ‘Insulated Flask, Bottles and Containers for Domestic Use’

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry has notified 2 new Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for ‘Resin treated compressed wood laminates’ and ‘Insulated Flask, Bottles and Containers for Domestic Use’, on 14th July 2023. The QCOs will come into force six months from the date of notification. In addition to development of a quality ecosystem in India, these QCOs will also ensure public health and safety of the consumers.



The QCO for ‘Resin treated compressed wood laminates’ mandates compulsory certification under IS Standard for ‘Resin treated compressed wood laminates (compregs)- for electrical, chemical and general purposes’ for the products manufactured for domestic market or imported into India.



The QCO for ‘Insulated Flask, Bottles and Containers for Domestic Use’ mandates compulsory certification under IS Standards for ‘Insulated Flask for Domestic Use’, ‘Domestic Stainless steel vacuum flask/bottle’ and ‘Insulated Container for Food Storage’, for the products manufactured for domestic market or imported into India.



Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, while emphasizing on the importance of manufacturing quality products said, “With our people’s ability and the nation’s credibility, Indian products of top quality will travel far and wide. This will also be a true tribute to the ethos of Aatmanirbhar Bharat- a force multiplier for global prosperity”.



In pursuance of the same, DPIIT is on a mission mode to establish a quality control regime in the country. Various initiatives including the development of QCO is being undertaken by the Department to develop quality sensitization amongst users and manufacturers alike.



While Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Standards are voluntary in nature, QCO is a mandatory certification scheme, whereby compliance to specified list of Indian Standards applicable to the concerned product is made compulsory by the Central Government. The objective of notifying the QCOs is to help curb the imports of sub-standard products into India, prevention of unfair trade practices and enhance quality of the domestically manufactured products for the protection of human, animal or plant health and safety of the environment.



QCOs shall not only improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country but also enhance the brand and value of ‘Made in India’ products. These initiatives, coupled with development quality testing labs, product manuals etc. shall aid in the development of a quality ecosystem in India.



DPIIT has been engaging with BIS continuously, leading to the initiation of development of 64 new QCOs covering 317 product standards. Extensive stakeholder consultations with key industry associations and industry members are being conducted for each QCO for their inputs/ comments.



Post the inclusion of comments from the industry, the draft QCOs are approved by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry followed by legal vetting by the Department of Legislative Affairs. Subsequently, the QCOs are uploaded on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) website for 60 days, inviting comments from WTO member countries.



In order to safeguard the domestic micro and small industries, ensure smooth implementation of the QCO and Ease of Doing Business, relaxations have been granted to Micro and Small Industries in terms of timeline for implementation of the QCO.



With the implementation of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment upto two years or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh minimum and extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles.



With the aforementioned initiatives, the Government of India aims to develop world-class products of good quality in India, thereby fulfilling the Prime Ministers’ vision of creating an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.



