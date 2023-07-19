Ms. Nivruti Rai appointed as Managing Director & CEO of Invest India

Ms. Nivruti Rai joined as the Managing Director & CEO of Invest India on July 12, 2023. She has taken over the charge from Ms. Manmeet K Nanda, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) who had assumed this additional charge of MD & CEO ad-interim in March 2023.



Ms. Rai is the recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar for her remarkable contributions in the field of technology. Ms. Nivruti Rai joins Invest India after an illustrious 29 years at Intel as a global business and technology leader. She led Intel India as Country Head for the past seven years driving growth and investment of Intel in India. During her tenure at Intel India, she contributed significantly towards indigenous technology development, start-up ecosystem, electronics manufacturing ecosystem and policy formulation especially in the areas of critical and emerging technologies. She has been part of the leadership team in various industrial bodies and government committees and brings a wealth of experience in working closely with industry associations, business leaders and government leaders.



Created under the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a New India, Invest India today is well acknowledged by stakeholders for its tangible contributions and instrumental role in executing the Government’s flagship initiatives including Make in India, Startup India, National Single Window System, Project Monitoring Group, and Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council. Invest India leverages private sector expertise to execute Government’s vision, embodying high levels of transparency, ethics and corporate governance.



The Board of Invest India is chaired by Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT. Other members of the Board include Shri P. K. Tripathi, Secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat; Ms. Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, DPIIT; Shri Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs; Shri Anand Mahindra, Chairperson, Mahindra Group; Shri Pankaj R. Patel, Chairperson, Cadilla Healthcare; Shri Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairperson, Ambuja Neotia Group; Ms. Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson & Senior MD, Accenture; Ms. Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM; and Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.