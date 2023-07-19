Regional Office of Universal Postal Union (UPU) gets inaugurated in New Delhi today

Minister of State for Communication Shri Devusinh Chauhan and Director General, Universal Postal Union (DG UPU) Mr Masahiko Metoki inaugurated the Regional Office of UPU here today. The Regional Office will undertake UPU’s technical assistance activities in South Asia region by entering into a host country agreement by Department of Posts, India.



The Regional Office of UPU in India will serve as a vital platform for exchanging ideas, experiences and expertise, thereby accelerating the modernisation and transformation of the postal sector. It will act as a hub for promoting collaboration among UPU member countries in the Asia Pacific region, encouraging innovation and facilitating knowledge sharing to enhance postal services.



India also announced contribution of USD 2,00,000 over a period of four years towards the UPU’s Development and Technical Assistance activities through Asia Pacific Postal Union. This financial contribution aims to support capacity building, infrastructure development, and other essential activities to strengthen the postal sector in the region.



Establishment of the UPU Regional Office in India is a significant step towards India’s commitment for South-South cooperation and its active role in global postal development.



It will also create opportunities for joint initiatives and capacity building programmes that will enhance the quality of postal services, cross-border e-commerce and contribute to economic development and social well-being.



