NationalTop News

TRAI releases report on drive tests conducted at 20 locations across the country and surrounding areas

By Odisha Diary bureau

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at twenty locations and surrounding areas viz. Balasore, Erode, Vizianagaram, Gangtok, Aizawl, Dimapur, Shillong, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Wayanad, Gandhidham & Kandla port, Bikaner, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mysuru-Bengaluru HW, Jabalpur-Chakghat HW, Prayagraj-Banda HW, Bikaner-Nagaur HW and Amritsar-Pathankot HW, in the quarter ending March 2023.

The Drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services. The details of drive tests conducted are given below:

 

S. No

Location

Licensed Service Area (LSA)

 

 
 

Balasore

Odisha
 

Erode

Tamilnadu
 

Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh
  1.  

Gangtok

Northeast
 

Aizawl

Northeast

6.     

Dimapur

Northeast

7.     

Shillong

Northeast
  1.  

Itanagar

Northeast
  1.  

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh
  1.  

Prayagraj

U.P. (East)
  1.  

Wayanad

Kerala
  1.  

Gandhidham & Kandla port

Gujrat
  1.  

Bikaner

Rajasthan
 

Amritsar

Punjab
 

Mysuru

Karnataka

16.   

Mysuru-Bengaluru HW

Karnataka

17.   

Jabalpur-Chakghat HW

Madhya Pradesh

18.   

Prayagraj-Banda HW

U.P. (East)

19.   

Bikaner-Nagaur HW

Rajasthan

20.   

Amritsar-Pathankot HW

Punjab

 

The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality. KPIs for data services are Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.