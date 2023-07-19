TRAI releases report on drive tests conducted at 20 locations across the country and surrounding areas

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), with the assistance of the Telecom Service Providers, conducted Drive Tests at twenty locations and surrounding areas viz. Balasore, Erode, Vizianagaram, Gangtok, Aizawl, Dimapur, Shillong, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Prayagraj, Wayanad, Gandhidham & Kandla port, Bikaner, Amritsar, Mysuru, Mysuru-Bengaluru HW, Jabalpur-Chakghat HW, Prayagraj-Banda HW, Bikaner-Nagaur HW and Amritsar-Pathankot HW, in the quarter ending March 2023.
The Drive tests were conducted to assess the network quality provided by cellular mobile telephone service providers for voice and data services. The details of drive tests conducted are given below:
|
S. No
|
Location
|
Licensed Service Area (LSA)
|
Balasore
|
Odisha
|
Erode
|
Tamilnadu
|
Vizianagaram
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
|
Gangtok
|
Northeast
|
Aizawl
|
Northeast
|
6.
|
Dimapur
|
Northeast
|
7.
|
Shillong
|
Northeast
|
|
Itanagar
|
Northeast
|
|
Jabalpur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
|
Prayagraj
|
U.P. (East)
|
|
Wayanad
|
Kerala
|
|
Gandhidham & Kandla port
|
Gujrat
|
|
Bikaner
|
Rajasthan
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
Mysuru
|
Karnataka
|
16.
|
Mysuru-Bengaluru HW
|
Karnataka
|
17.
|
Jabalpur-Chakghat HW
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
18.
|
Prayagraj-Banda HW
|
U.P. (East)
|
19.
|
Bikaner-Nagaur HW
|
Rajasthan
|
20.
|
Amritsar-Pathankot HW
|
Punjab
The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were assessed for the networks of all telecom service providers operating in the region. KPIs for voice services are Coverage; Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR); Drop Call Rate; Block Call Rate, Handover Success Rate; Rx Quality. KPIs for data services are Download and Upload Throughputs, Web Browsing Delay, Video Streaming Delay and Latency.